BREAKING: Ohh My Dog follows in the footsteps of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla; to have paid previews on August 6 that too for JUST Rs. 149

The paid preview trend has significantly picked up for Bollywood this year. It began with Dhurandhar The Revenge, which did record business in the previews. This was followed by Bhooth Bangla. The other Akshay Kumar release, Welcome To The Jungle, also had paid previews; both films earned well in the pre-release screenings. Last month saw Baby Do Die Do having paid previews on Thursday, July 2, a day before its full-fledged release. And now, the next film to jump into the bandwagon in Ohh My Dog.

BREAKING: Ohh My Dog follows in the footsteps of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla; to have paid previews on August 6 that too for JUST Rs. 149

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The distributors informed the theatres across the country today that they can schedule paid previews of Ohh My Dog on the night of Thursday, August 6, that is, a day before its full-fledged release on Friday, August 7. The cinemas have been asked to make sure that the shows are held between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm. Accordingly, certain cinemas have already commenced the bookings for the previews.”

Interestingly, tickets for paid previews are usually on the higher side and at par with weekend rates. But Ohh My Dog will be an exception. The source revealed, “The theatres have been asked to sell tickets for Rs. 149. These are only the rates for the previews. From Friday, the normal weekend price will be applicable.”

An industry insider commented, “By holding paid previews, the makers are demonstrating their confidence in the product. Moreover, selling tickets at a low price point will entice viewers to sample the film. This will help generate word of mouth, which is going to be particularly significant for a film that does not feature big stars.”

Ohh My Dog is written, directed and produced by Amit Rai of OMG 2 (2023) fame and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra and others.

Also Read: Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog follows The Lunchbox and Laapataa Ladies release strategy with nationwide screenings

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