Dhurandhar The Revenge has been loved for its subject, storytelling, performances, music, massy moments, well-etched characters and of course, the peak detailing by the master, Aditya Dhar. A few days after its release, a minor goof in the film came to light. In a crucial scene just after the intermission, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) gets into a fight with Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda (Udaybir Sandhu) in a palatial bathroom. Though there’s lots happening in the sequence and the tension is at an all-time high, an observant moviegoer noticed that the reflection of the cameraman is visible in one shot. A screenshot of the moment was widely circulated on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar The Revenge makers correct mirror goof; revised prints sent to cinemas

Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the makers have rectified this blunder. A trade source told us, “Cinemas across the country were sent revised prints of the film and were told to screen them with immediate effect. Some theatres received the new print on Saturday, while others got it on Sunday.”

The source continued, “In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror’s reflection. When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen. Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs. It’s praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and team got the mistake corrected. It goes without saying that even after the theatrical run, it’ll be the rectified version that will play on OTT and satellite.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and besides Ranveer Singh and Udaybir Sandhu, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. In 10 days, it has collected a huge Rs. 747.50 crores.

Also Read: Haq director Suparn Varma on Yami Gautam’s character in Dhurandhar The Revenge named ‘Shazia Bano’: “It was very sweet and admirable of Aditya Dhar”

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