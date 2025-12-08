Salman Khan starter Battle of Galwan first look to be unveil on his birthday: Report

After Sikandar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been working hard on his next, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is based on a chapter from the book India's Most Fearless 3. While Salman's character poster has been revealed, the first look of Battle of Galwan isn't out yet. According to a media report, multiple departments of the Battle of Galwan are working simultaneously to complete the first promotional asset of the film.

As per Mid-Day report, Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan is currently in its post-production stage. Based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, the film is likely to feature Salman as Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment.

A source close to the film further spilled beans about Battle of Galwan's first look. "Though it’s a war drama, the first look won’t be cut as an action-driven piece. It will be more about positioning the world and introducing the film’s visual language," the source said.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Salman opened up about his prep for Battle of Galwan. He told the news agency, “It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I’ve to give more time now. Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks; now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently completed shooting for Bigg Boss 19. He hosted the reality show for four months. Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the reality show while Farrhana Bhatt became the first runner-up. On the other hand, Pranit More secured third position.

