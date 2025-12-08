Bangur Nagar Police have arrested television actress Masumi Mevawala, known for her role in the popular soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, along with her father Rajesh Mevawala and brother Bhargav Mevawala, for allegedly cheating a 60-year-old woman out of Rs 1.17 crore through a fraudulent samosa-vada pav investment scheme.

TV actress Masumi Mevawala arrested in Rs 1.17 crore investment fraud case

The trio targeted vulnerable senior citizens, particularly women, luring them with promises of daily profits from a supposed private food chain, marking the seventh such case against Masumi and her father across Mumbai.

The scam unfolded in 2022 when the complainant, visiting her jailed husband at Arthur Road Jail, was introduced to Rajesh Mevawala by her spouse; subsequent meetings led to pitches from Masumi and Bhargav about high returns on food business investments. The victim initially invested Rs 25 lakh after receiving small daily payouts of Rs 2,000 to build trust—a common tactic police say the family employed—escalating her total investment to Rs 1.17 crore before the accused vanished, switching off their phones. Even after Rajesh's bail in 2023 and a 2024 loan agreement among victims, no returns materialized, prompting the FIR.

Police tracked the family to their Lower Parel residence on November 28 using technical surveillance and human intelligence, booking them under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 1999, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for cheating and forgery. Investigators noted the Mevawalas' pattern of preying on elderly women and are now tracing the money trail amid multiple ongoing cases. This high-profile arrest underscores rising concerns over investment frauds disguised as small business opportunities in Mumbai.

