The popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally is all set to make his debut in Hindi, and that too with a project starring Salman Khan.

Salman Khan to star in Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally’s Hindi debut

Sources reveal that Salman has given his nod to Vamshi’s project, said to be a fusion of action and drama, and the shooting begins after the release of Salman’s war film Battle Of Galwan.

“Salman was looking for a change of pace and mood after the intense Galwan experience. It has left him emotionally drained. He is now looking for a fun film with a touch of drama. Vamshi’s project is just that blues-chaser that Salman needs,” friend of the superstar offered.

The film will be produced by Dil Raju.

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan partners with Raj-DK and Mythri on “Sultan meets Pushpa” action comedy; to go on floors in August 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.