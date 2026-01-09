comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan to star in Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally’s Hindi debut

By Subhash K. Jha -

The popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally is all set to make his debut in Hindi, and that too with a project starring Salman Khan.

Sources reveal that Salman has given his nod to Vamshi’s project, said to be a fusion of action and drama, and the shooting begins after the release of Salman’s war film Battle Of Galwan.

“Salman was looking for a change of pace and mood after the intense Galwan experience. It has left him emotionally drained. He is now looking for a fun film with a touch of drama. Vamshi’s project is just that blues-chaser that Salman needs,” friend of the superstar offered.

The film will be produced by Dil Raju.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

