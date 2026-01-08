Salman Khan means a man in business who refuses to slow down even at this age. While most are taking gaps between two feature films, Salman is constantly working, trying to generate employment for people in the entertainment sector. While Galwan is confirmed for an April 17 release, we have exclusively learnt that Salman Khan is all set to partner with Family Man creators Raj and DK on a one of its kind action comedy.

SCOOP: Salman Khan partners with Raj-DK and Mythri on “Sultan meets Pushpa” action comedy; to go on floors in August 2026

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that Salman Khan has loved an idea narrated to him by Raj and DK, and has tentatively blocked the calendar from August 2026 for the film. "Salman is waiting to hear the full narration, but is excited to collaborate with this quirky duo. It's a big-budget action comedy, and Salman Khan is all charged up to hear the full narration soon. Mentally, he is committed to this film, but it will all be locked only when the paperwork is done," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film in question will be a partnership between Salman Khan, Raj and DK with Mythri Productions as the Studio. "Salman and Mythri are committed to doing a film for the longest time, and if everything lands well, the Raj and DK directorial will finally see the two stalwarts coming together. It's Sultan meets Pushpa," a source told us.

The Raj and DK directorial is a brand new spectacle for Salman Khan, as he has never done something as quirky and cool as this. All other details are kept under wraps for now. A final call on the project will be taken by Salman Khan by the month of April 2026.

