The comic caper Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was all set to re-release on Friday, January 9. Several moviegoers, who couldn’t watch it earlier, were excited to finally watch the Kapil Sharma-starrer on the big screen this time. These moviegoers will be left disheartened as the re-release has been cancelled at the last minute.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Star Studio18, the studio partner and distributor of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, had assured of releasing the film in 500 screens in its second run. But they were able to secure only around 200-250 screens. Also, most of the shows were at odd times. Venus, the producers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, were not satisfied with such a release. As a result, a decision was taken on the evening of Thursday, January 8, to not re-release the film at all.”

The source continued, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 originally released on December 12 and was withdrawn from cinemas as films like Dhurandhar, Avatar: Fire And Ash etc. dominated the showcasing. Venus felt that their film was not getting sufficient showcasing and decided to re-release it at a better time. But even when the holdover releases have slowed down, they are not getting the screens that they demanded. This is the reason that such a drastic step was taken.”

An industry expert commented, “It now remains to be seen if Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 would re-release now at a later date. The film has genuinely been loved and is one of the rare comedies of recent times that actually raised lots of laughs in cinemas. Here’s hoping such a well-made film gets the due it rightfully deserves.”

Besides Kapil Sharma, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh, Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, Supriya Shukla and the late Asrani. Written and directed by Anukalp Goswami, it tells the story of a man who dreams of marrying his girlfriend. But he ends up marrying three women three times, while his girlfriend disappears.

