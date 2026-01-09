The Prabhas-starrer The RajaSaab has sprung a major surprise on audiences, with the film ending on a clear hint that the story is far from over. In a move that will set social media buzzing, the makers reveal in the final moments that the film will continue in a sequel titled RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935.

While The RajaSaab largely plays out as a horror-comedy mounted on a lavish scale, its closing stretch opens the doors to a much bigger universe. The title Circus 1935 suggests that the sequel will travel back in time, promising a blend of vintage aesthetics, mystery and spectacle, elements that align well with director Maruthi’s penchant for mixing genre thrills with mass entertainment.

With The RajaSaab already generating strong buzz for its scale, visuals and Prabhas’ larger-than-life presence, the announcement of RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935 has only amplified the excitement among fans.

Interestingly, the title hints at a darker, more enigmatic setting, with a circus backdrop from the 1930s. This is an era rarely explored in mainstream Indian cinema, especially within the horror-comedy space. If executed well, the sequel could significantly expand the mythology introduced in The RajaSaab, offering deeper backstories and new characters while retaining the core charm of the franchise.

As of now, the makers have kept details under tight wraps. There is no official confirmation on the timeline of production or whether the sequel will go on floors immediately.

With franchises becoming increasingly important in Indian cinema, The RajaSaab positioning itself as the first chapter of a larger saga seems like a calculated and confident move. If RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935 lives up to the promise of its intriguing title, audiences could be in for an even more ambitious and thrilling cinematic experience.

Besides Prabhas, The RajaSaab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and others.

