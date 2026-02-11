New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming Netflix film originally titled Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, have decided to change the film’s title following public backlash and legal objections.

Ghooskhor Pandat to be retitled after backlash; Delhi HC closes plea

The controversy began after the title , combining a word commonly understood to mean “bribe-taker” with a variation of “Pandit,” a term associated with Brahmin priests — drew criticism from sections of the community. Critics argued that the title appeared to link a caste group with corruption and could hurt religious sentiments.

A petition was subsequently filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. The plea contended that the title and promotional material were defamatory and could disturb communal harmony. During the hearing, the producers and the streaming platform informed the court that they would change the title and remove existing promotional material carrying the original name. The court then disposed of the petition.

The issue also triggered protests and criticism on social media, with some industry bodies reportedly stating that the original title had not received formal approval through standard processes.

Earlier, actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Neeraj Pandey had clarified that the film is a work of fiction and was not intended to target any community. They said the title was connected to the narrative and character arc within the story.

The new title of the film and its revised release plans are yet to be announced.

Also Read: After Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee addresses backlash over Ghooskhor Pandat title: “Not meant to be a statement about any community”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.