A Mumbai civil court has temporarily restrained filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap and others from making or publishing any statements against Bollywood star Salman Khan and his family while hearing a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor. The order, reportedly, was issued on Friday as interim relief in the matter.

Salman Khan secures interim order against Abhinav Kashyap in defamation suit: Reports

The defamation suit, filed in a city civil court, names Kashyap, Komal Mehru, Khushboo Hazare and various social media platforms as defendants. According to the reports, Salman Khan has sought a permanent injunction against further comments and damages of Rs 9 crores, alleging that statements made in a series of interviews and podcasts were “scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory.”

Judge P.G. Bhosale granted the interim ad-interim ex-parte order, noting that while freedom of speech is a constitutional right, it does not permit the use of “abusive or threatening language” against an individual. “Nobody can and nobody should make any defamatory statements against anybody’s family,” the court said, adding that each person’s privacy and reputation deserve protection.

The lawsuit centers on about 26 video interviews and podcast episodes published between September and December 2025, during which Kashyap reportedly made remarks against Khan and his family members. According to the suit, the content targeted both the actor’s professional integrity and personal character.

As part of the interim direction, the court has temporarily barred the defendants from making, uploading, publishing, reposting, hosting or circulating any further allegedly defamatory content about Khan and his family until they appear before the court and file their responses to the notice of motion.

