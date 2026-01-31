A potential major accident was narrowly averted at Rajhans Multiplex in Valsad after a portion of the auditorium ceiling collapsed just before the screening of Border 2. The incident occurred while entry for the 9:00 a.m. show was underway, moments before the film was scheduled to begin.

Border 2 show cancelled in Valsad as ceiling collapses at multiplex; no casualties

According to media reports, a section of the POP (Plaster of Paris) ceiling located near the front of the screen suddenly fell inside Screen 1. The collapse took place during an ongoing show, triggering panic among moviegoers present inside the auditorium. Given the seriousness of the situation, the cinema management immediately cancelled the show and evacuated all patrons from the premises.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. At the time of the incident, the audience was still in the process of entering the hall, which helped prevent what could have been a far more serious outcome. Officials confirmed that all viewers were safely escorted out, and the area was secured shortly thereafter.

The incident has once again raised concerns around cinema hall safety and infrastructure maintenance, particularly in older or heavily used properties. Further details regarding structural checks or inspections at the multiplex are awaited.

The incident inevitably brings back memories of one of India’s most tragic cinema-related disasters — the Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi. On June 13, 1997, during a 3:00 p.m. screening of Border, a fire broke out in the basement transformers of the Green Park theatre. The tragedy claimed 59 lives due to asphyxiation, while over 100 people were seriously injured in the ensuing stampede.

