After setting cinema halls buzzing with its theatrical release on 5 December, Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh in a full-throttle avatar, has sparked a fresh wave of frenzy on its Netflix launch, dancing its way to FA9LA like Rehman Dakait and charging straight to the No. 1 spot on Netflix in India within 24 hours of its streaming premiere.

Reacting to the film’s chart-topping run on Netflix, director Aditya Dhar said, “Seeing Dhurandhar hit #1 on Netflix is incredibly gratifying. The film was made to be experienced with passion - on the big screen or at home. I’m grateful to audiences who watched it in theatres and to those discovering it for the first time worldwide.”

From packed theatres to living rooms turning into front-row seats, viewers are diving back in to relive the adrenaline, while a whole new audience is discovering the drama, scale and energy that made Dhurandhar a crowd favourite, fuelled entirely by audience love from its theatrical run to its explosive Netflix debut.

View this post on Instagram

Dhurandhar, now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

