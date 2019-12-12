Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.12.2019 | 8:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Salman Khan says Dabangg 4 script is ready

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Dabangg franchise continues to grow. With Dabangg 3 only a few days away, Salman Khan is excited to return as Chulbul Pandey in the third installment. The actor has been promoting the film in full swing.

Salman Khan says Dabangg 4 script is ready

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has also said that they have Dabangg 4 written as well. While he didn’t say when he plans to take the film on the floor or who would direct it, he said that the script is ready.

Well, it is indeed great news for all the Chulbul Pandey fans.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3: Here’s a glimpse of Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep’s epic face-off

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Mardaani 2: Here's why the makers decided to…

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added…

Chhapaak : Here’s why Laxmi Agarwal was…

Despite being unwell, Shahid Kapoor to…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about the flops he…

Taapsee Pannu felt an instant connect with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification