Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.06.2020 | 1:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Salman Khan to recite a poem in Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-director Satish Kaushik's next directorial Kaagaz is based on the real-life story of Mritak Lal Bihari. The film is being presented by Salman Khan. Now, the actor has more to offer in the film besides being the presenter.

Salman Khan to recite a poem in Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz

As per Satish Kaushik, the actor has recited a power in Kaagaz. He said that the actor has recited a very good poem that comes at the beginning and the end of the film. The poem is by Aseem Ahmed Abbasi. Satish said that Salman had recited it so well that they decided to make a video for promotion. The actor said that it is based on the lines of Kaagaz and how paper is important to us.

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, his film has been delayed indefinitely. Led by Pankaj Tripathi, the actor-filmmaker said that there is only little work left on post-production. It was supposed to release on May 15 but now he will wait and come up with a plan on how to release it.

Meanwhile, the film is the story of Lal Bihari, a farmer from Amilo, Azamgarh whose uncle bribed an official to declare him dead so he could usurp his ancestral property. For 19 years, Lal Bihari tried everything possible to prove that he was alive and finally, the court ruled in his favour. Later, Lal Bihari prefixed his name with ‘Mritak’ (deceased) as a reminder of his struggle to exist and founded the Uttar Pradesh Association of Dead People to highlight cases like his.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to have 5 songs, 2 of which are composed by Sajid-Wajid (DETAILS INSIDE)

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer seeks for…

Nushrat Bharucha to have a fun conversation…

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar discusses…

"We should treat all animal and plant…

Film and TV Director's Association requests…

Anushka Sharma urges Indians to maintain…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification