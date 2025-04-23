Senior journalist and author Coomi Kapoor has raised serious allegations against the makers of Emergency, the upcoming political drama directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut. Kapoor, whose 2015 book The Emergency: A Personal History was widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive accounts of the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has accused Ranaut, her production house Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd., and Netflix of misusing her work and distorting historical facts.

Emergency in legal trouble! Kangana Ranaut accused of distorting and misusing facts by author Coomi Kapoor

In a report in India Today, Kapoor has claimed that the film has distorted facts while promoting itself as being based on her book, without obtaining her consent as required by contract. She also raised concerns over the portrayal of events and figures from Indian political history, alleging factual inaccuracies and misleading portrayals.

In a detailed statement, Kapoor said, “My daughter is a lawyer, so on her advice, I included two clauses. While the producers had full artistic freedom to create the film, nothing should be altered that contradicts historical facts that are publicly available.” She added, “The contract also stated that the author’s name and book could not be used for promoting or exploiting the film without prior written consent. I was in Goa and had not seen the film at the time, believing that they would honour the contract. But they are still claiming that the film is based on the book.”

Kapoor further revealed that she has already sent two legal notices to the production team but has not received a response. She also cited a WhatsApp exchange from August 2023 with Aksht Ranaut, Kangana’s brother and a representative of Manikarnika Films, where she reiterated the terms of the agreement. “The contract terms must be followed and that while referencing her book in the sources was acceptable, describing the film as ‘based on her book’ was not,” Kapoor noted.

As of now, neither Kangana Ranaut nor Netflix has publicly addressed the allegations.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Box Office drought: 31 Films, 22 Flops, and 6 consecutive misses in a decade without a Hit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.