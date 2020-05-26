Bollywood actor and producer Salman Khan has been doing everything in his capacity to help the people in distress during the lockdown. Right from providing financial help to the 32,000 daily wage workers to helping 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE, Salman has been constantly observing the situation and extending help now and then as newer needs come up. The superstar arranged for food and other resources for the villages around his farmhouse in Panvel and catered to the needs of around 2500 families.

The actor had recently started sending out food trucks called Being Haangryy to provide food to people in need. On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan reached out to 5000 families and provide them with kits to make Sheer Korma. Talking to Twitter, politician Rahul Kanal shared pictures of the kits being distributed and wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!!”

Talking about what the kit comprises, he wrote, “This kit comprises of everything needed to make Sheer korma for more than 50 people...just a proud feeling to share that Being Haangryy has reached out to 25,000 families with dey ration and 5000 families with Eid kits given out by bhaiThank you for making me a part of this team.”

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! pic.twitter.com/7oTPPeXZMv — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 24, 2020



