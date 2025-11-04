Ranveer Singh's co-founded protein brand SuperYou, launched in November 2024, is already targeting a revenue of Rs 500 crores within the next three to five years, according to co-founder Nikunj Biyani. The brand initially started with protein bars and recently expanded into multigrain protein chips, which have been taste-tested by Ranveer's family.

Ranveer Singh-backed SuperYou targets Rs 500 crores revenue with expansion into healthy snacking, says co-founder Nikunj Biyani

Nikunj Biyani shared insights into Ranveer's involvement. A report by the Indian Express quoted him saying, "He is not just the face, he is a real partner. Every product goes through the family's taste tests. He brings storytelling, creativity, and a sharp consumer lens."

The partnership began through sports: "Ranveer is passionate about sports, and I also play a lot of sports. So we got to know each other while playing together... During a basketball game, I told him that I am going to make you an offer you can't refuse. He is very friendly and said he would love to hear the idea. I didn't send him any numbers or anything complicated. I sent him 4 GIFs, where the last slide said let's bond. At some odd hour in the morning, he said 'I love it'."

SuperYou’s product portfolio includes India’s first protein wafer bar and recently launched multigrain protein chips available in several flavors like Super Masala, Pudina, Cheese & Tomato, and Sour Cream & Onion. Each chip pack contains 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber, designed to offer a healthier snack to working professionals, students, gym enthusiasts, and teens.

Ranveer Singh remarked, "With SuperYou, I'm bringing a part of my own journey to everyone. I've always believed that power and unstoppable energy come from within, but sometimes you need that extra boost. That's what SuperYou is about: it's that push, that charge in a bar that everyone can access. We've created something unique—something that's as fun and bold as it is good for you."

The brand is leveraging omnichannel retail, with availability on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and offline retail chains such as Reliance, 7-11, Noble Chemist, and Wellness Forever.

SuperYou is positioned as a revolutionary player in the Indian protein market, using fermented yeast protein technology that offers clean, vegan, gut-friendly protein with no dairy, soy, or gluten, aiming to meet the rising protein demand in India with quality and innovation.

