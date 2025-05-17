Salman Khan is the most unexpected superstar of Indian Cinema, who works on his terms and conditions. He was flooded with offers from Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand, but has made the most shocking choice of director for his next after Sikandar.

Salman Khan picks Apoorva Lakhia over Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan for his next after Sikandar

According to reliable sources, Salman Khan has locked Apoorva Lakhia as his next film, and it is confirmed to go on floors in July 2025. "Salman Khan will be shooting at high-altitude Ladakh for director Apoorva Lakhia's next. He has begun the training process and will be appearing in a lean physique for the film. It's a 20-day schedule in Ladakh, followed by 50 days in Mumbai, calling it a wrap. The film will release in the first half of 2026," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

After Apoorva Lakhia, Salman could collaborate with Kabir Khan, but there is no confirmation on the same. Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF have also approached Salman Khan with a feature film, but he is yet to confirm his involvement. "Salman wants to work on a frontend fee model post Tiger 3, and is willing to work with films that assure him sure-shot returns on paper. Apoorva Lakhia's film is one of those made on a controlled budget, and he is looking for another one next."

Apoorva Lakhia film is based on India's Most Fearless 3 and is scheduled to release in Summer 2026.

