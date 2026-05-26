Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors of modern times, having worked with almost all top names of Indian Cinema. Her next is an untitled actioner with Salman Khan, directed by National Award Winner, Vamshi Padipally, with Dil Raju as the producer. The shoot is going on in full swing at a brisk pace, as the makers are presently shooting an intense schedule in Manali.

Nayanthara to have an action-packed role with Salman Khan in Vamshi Padipally’s next

As the excitement for Eid 2027 builds up, Bollywood Hungama has an update that could spike further curiosity. Reliable sources have confirmed that Nayanthara will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Vamshi Padipally's next. "Not just Salman, even Nayanthara will be seen in an action-packed avatar. She will be performing her own stunts under the supervision of experts, and the ones who have seen her set piece are already going gaga over it," a source informed Bollywood Hungama on anonymity.

The source also informs that both Salman and Nayanthara have a solid dynamic in the film, and it will be worth remembering in the times to come. "Salman and Nayanthara are bonding well on the sets, and their chemistry will surprise the audiences," the source confirmed.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer will soon be announced with its official title, and there is tremendous hype already around the probable title. Also Read: “The whole team adores you”: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pour love on Krithi Shetty for her performance as Dheema in Love Insurance Kompany

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