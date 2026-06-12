The superstar has reportedly objected to similarities between the project’s promotional material and his public persona.

A fresh legal controversy has emerged around the upcoming film Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy, with Salman Khan reportedly approaching the Delhi High Court over concerns related to personality and publicity rights. The actor has sought legal intervention against the makers of the film, alleging that certain elements associated with the project draw parallels with his public image and ongoing legal matters.

Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court against Kala Hiran makers; seeks halt over alleged violation of personality rights

The dispute began shortly after the release of the film’s first-look poster, which sparked widespread discussion on social media. Several users pointed out similarities between the character featured in the poster and Salman Khan, citing aspects such as the styling, posture, and the presence of a bracelet that many believed resembled the actor’s signature accessory.

According to reports, Salman Khan’s legal team has raised objections to these similarities and argued that no character in the film should be based on or appear to be inspired by him without authorization. The actor has reportedly moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, which are designed to prevent the unauthorized commercial use of a public figure’s identity, image, or likeness.

The legal notice is also understood to have referenced the long-running blackbuck case involving the actor. Since the matter remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings, Khan’s legal representatives have reportedly argued that any cinematic portrayal drawing inspiration from the case could potentially influence public perception, affect the legal process, and harm the actor’s reputation and goodwill.

As part of the plea, the actor has reportedly sought an immediate stay on the production, release, and promotion of the film. This includes a request to restrain the makers from circulating promotional content such as posters, teasers, trailers, and other marketing material until the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, producer Amit Jani has publicly responded to the controversy. Addressing the initial notice through social media, Jani maintained that the film is not based on Salman Khan. According to him, the project draws inspiration from the court proceedings surrounding the blackbuck case and the Bishnoi community rather than the actor himself.

Jani also shared a video statement in which he alleged that he had been receiving threats from individuals claiming to be Salman Khan fans. However, there has been no official response from the actor regarding these allegations.

Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Firefox Media Private Limited, Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy now finds itself at the centre of a legal battle that could significantly impact its production and release plans. Industry observers will be closely watching the proceedings as the matter comes up before the Delhi High Court.

Also Read: Salman Khan to balance Bigg Boss 20 hosting duties with upcoming Vamsi Paidipally action film

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