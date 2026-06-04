Just days after reports emerged that Salman Khan and his legal team had sent a legal notice to producer Amit Jani over the upcoming film Kala Hiran, the matter has taken a dramatic turn. Jani has now released a video in which he tears the notice apart on camera while responding to the controversy.

Salman Khan legal notice row: Producer Amit Jani tears notice on camera, alleges threats over Kala Hiran

In his statement on video, he said, “Everyone is asking me, the media people, friends, acquaintances, that what answer do you have to Salman Khan's notice that has come out? This notice, what answer should I give to this? From the last 36 hours, the fan following of his from Dongri, Dharavi, Jogeshwari – the Muslim boys, the fan following, the toolkit, has given thousands of messages, of killing, of beheading, of coming to Mumbai, and one message through his toolkit, whether it is real or fake, I don't know, has been sent in the name of D Company. D Company will not spare us. So, whose answer should I give? Should I give the answer to the thousands of abuses and threats that have been given by Salman Khan's toolkit? Should I give the answer to the notice? Your notice? this is my answer to your notice.”

He then proceeded to tear the notice in front of the camera. In the same video, Jani continued his remarks and challenged those allegedly issuing threats. He further remarked, “Now, as far as your threats are concerned, then the toolkits that threaten you, the gangs that threaten you, the ill-mannered, vile fans of yours, and the Shabri goons that are growing up in your Dharavi, or the so-called fans of yours who live in Jogeshwari and Dongri, and the message that is coming from D Company, that they will finish your family, notice, your answer has been given. Now, we will see D Company.” He also challenged the people issuing threats to send “whoever they want.”

Shocking ⚠️#KalaHiran producer rips up #SalmanKhan's legal notice and issues a direct challenge: "Consider it answered. Send whoever you want." 😲 pic.twitter.com/UxXXXrcP0j — GAURAV (@Gaurav_HRX) June 4, 2026



According to earlier reports, Salman Khan's legal team objected to promotional material for Kala Hiran because it stated that the film was based on true events. The team allegedly believed that the project was being positioned in a way that could lead audiences to assume it was inspired by Salman Khan's life and his association with the blackbuck case.

As of now, there has been no fresh public statement from Salman Khan or his legal representatives regarding Jani's latest video and allegations. The controversy continues to unfold online, with the clip attracting widespread reactions from both supporters and critics.

Also Read: Salman Khan allegedly sends legal notice over Kala Hiran poster? Producer Amit Jani shares explosive claim on social media

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