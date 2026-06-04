Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold two residential units in Mumbai's Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali East for a combined value of Rs 7.1 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Akshay Kumar sells two Oberoi Sky City apartments in Mumbai for Rs 7.1 crores: Report

The transactions were registered on June 2, 2026, and involved the sale of two apartments that the actor had originally purchased nearly nine years ago. The latest deals reflect the continued appreciation of residential real estate in the suburb and mark another addition to Kumar's growing list of property transactions in recent years.

As per the documents, the larger apartment has a carpet area of 1,101 square feet and was sold for Rs 5.75 crores. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 28.75 lakhs. The property also includes two designated car parking spaces.

The second unit, located on the same floor, measures 252 square feet and was sold for Ra 1.35 crore. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.75 lakhs, and the deal includes one car parking space.

Both properties were purchased by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal through separate transactions registered on June 2.

Property records show that Akshay Kumar had acquired the apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. The larger unit was purchased for Rs 3 crores, while the smaller apartment was bought for Rs 67.55 lakhs. The latest sale indicates substantial appreciation in value over the years.

According to reports, neither Akshay Kumar nor the buyer could be reached for comment regarding the transactions.

Beyond his successful film career, the actor has built a reputation for making strategic investments in real estate. His recent transactions highlight the strong demand for premium residential properties in Mumbai's western suburbs and the significant value appreciation witnessed in the market over the past decade.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar pens birthday note for friend Ahmed Khan ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release: “Nobody else who could’ve pulled off the madness”

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