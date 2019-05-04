Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.05.2019 | 1:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Dharma Productions gets jittery on Student Of The Year 2, CUTS DOWN on film’s marketing budget?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

If the truth be told, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is jittery over the release of their splashy college romantic-musical Student Of The Year 2. “Why should they not be jittery after the crippling blow that was dealt by the failure of Kalank?” argues a source close to Dharma.

Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios get jittery on Student Of The Year 2, CUT DOWN on film's marketing budget

But then comes the surprising revelation. “Kalank has made Dharma all the more determined to make a success out of Student Of The Year 2. Naak kaa sawaal hai (it’s a matter of prestige). They are going all-out to ensure the film gets a big box office boost,” says the source.

Apparently Alia Bhatt’s dance number with Tiger Shroff was an afterthought. Admitting this, one of the prominent players in the project says, “I agree Alia came in at the last minute. They wanted a big star to dance with Tiger. The Alia-Tiger song and dance is a big boost to the film. As far as cutting marketing budgets is concerned, they have taken a voluntary decision to go slow on publicity during the last phase so as to not create an over expectation in the audience. There’s no budget cut as such.”

However, this source admits that if SOTY2 under performs then the producers are in trouble. “Fox has absorbed the losses of Kalank. But if SOTY 2 doesn’t work, Fox Star Studios may have to re-negotiate with Dharma Productions,” says the source.

Also Read: Student Of The Year 2 – Here’s why Tiger Shroff thinks action and dance are important in his films

More Pages: Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection , Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt to play Madhuri Dixit in her…

Panga: Kangana Ranaut gains weight, to shoot…

Box Office: Kalank Day 17 in overseas

Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria…

Alia Bhatt’s role increased in SS…

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 plot revealed, makers…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification