Veteran actor Govind Namdev has publicly distanced himself from the controversial film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, claiming that he was misled about the nature of the project and would never have agreed to be associated with it had he known its actual premise. Speaking to Amar Ujala, the actor said he initially believed he was working on a film titled Sambhal. He later learned that another project titled Kala Hiran was being made, but was told that it would focus only on courtroom proceedings related to Salman Khan's blackbuck case.

Kala Hiran row: Govind Namdev distances himself from film targeting Salman Khan; accuses producers of misleading him

Recalling his reaction after watching the teaser, Namdev said, "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I was shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt like I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made."

The 71-year-old actor further explained that he had no knowledge of the storyline when he initially joined the project. "I was told that we were making a film named Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction," he said.

Namdev added that the filmmakers had assured him that his role was limited to a courtroom sequence based on documented legal proceedings. "I was informed that there is only a long courtroom scene, and that is all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our end. We were only supposed to show the audience what had happened in court. I felt that if only the things recorded on file were being shown, then there was nothing wrong with it, which is why I said yes," he stated.

The veteran actor also made it clear that he shares a cordial relationship with Salman Khan and would never knowingly participate in a project aimed at tarnishing the actor's image. He further clarified that he does not identify with any narrative linked to the Bishnoi community or gang references surrounding the case. "I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I cannot even think of such a thing. I believed that I was only performing the courtroom portion. However, what has come to light now has made me uncomfortable as well," Namdev concluded.

The film has been at the center of a growing controversy due to its apparent similarities to Salman Khan and the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. While the makers have described the project as a work of fiction, the recently released teaser features a character named Ayaan Khan, portrayed by Kashif Iqbal Khan, whose appearance, mannerisms, clothing style, and accessories closely resemble those of the Bollywood superstar.

The controversy escalated further after Salman Khan and his legal team approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate and permanent stay on the film’s production, promotion, and release. The actor's team has argued that the film violates his personality and publicity rights while allegedly damaging his reputation by portraying an ongoing legal matter in a misleading manner. The court has since issued notices to the filmmakers seeking their response.

Also Read: Delhi High Court issues notices to ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan moves court over personality rights

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