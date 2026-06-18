Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to step into the horror genre with her first-ever full-fledged horror film. The actress, who has been looking for the right script in this space for quite some time, has finally found a project that excited her. According to sources, the film will combine horror, emotion, and music, offering audiences a complete theatrical experience. Jacqueline will play the lead role, while two male actors have already been finalized for the project. The makers are keeping the title, cast details, and director under wraps for now.

Jacqueline Fernandez signs horror film; teaser and song already shot

The film will be produced by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment on a grand scale. An official announcement is expected soon. Sources further reveal that a teaser and a song for the film have already been shot, and the cast is currently undergoing workshops. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this month. Interestingly, while Jacqueline has previously appeared in Bhoot Police, that film was a horror-comedy. This upcoming project marks her first complete horror film.

On the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in Housefull 5 and will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez reveals Akshay Kumar convinced her to go ‘Paris Hilton blonde’ for Welcome To The Jungle: “You need to be blonde”

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