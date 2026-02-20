The family of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has expressed displeasure over the public disclosure of his medical condition and has requested that no further updates be shared with the media. The development comes after his treating doctor addressed the press about his health following his recent hospitalisation.

Salman Khan and family unhappy with public health update of Salim Khan: Report

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing his treatment, confirmed to the media that the screenwriter was stable but on ventilator support. He also stated that Khan had undergone a medical procedure earlier this week.

However, according to a source close to the family who spoke to Variety India, the family was unhappy with the public nature of the statement. “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers,” the source said.

The source further revealed that the family conveyed their concerns directly to hospital authorities. “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed,” the source added.

The hospital, which has previously issued regular updates regarding high-profile patients, has reportedly agreed to respect the family’s wishes in this case.

Despite the intense public interest in his condition, the family has emphasised that medical information remains confidential and that they wish to avoid speculation or unnecessary media scrutiny.

Over the past two days, several members of the family have been seen visiting the hospital, including his wife Salma Khan, sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and Helen.

Salim Khan continues to receive treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

