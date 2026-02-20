The first teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally out, offering a brooding glimpse into what promises to be a sweeping period gangster drama led by Yash.

Toxic teaser out: Yash’s Raya refuses to back down in gritty gangster saga, watch

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film marks Yash’s return to the big screen four years after KGF: Chapter 2. The teaser leans heavily into mood and atmosphere, hinting at a violent rise to power set against a coastal backdrop layered with decay and ambition.

Set in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is described as a “savage action-thriller saga” that dives into the underbelly of a seemingly idyllic land. The brief footage suggests a world shaped by fading colonial influence and emerging crime syndicates, with Yash’s character appearing to build an empire through blood, fear and betrayal.

The film features an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The project has already been in the news over the past few weeks. A character reveal video released on Yash’s birthday drew backlash and reportedly invited legal notices. More recently, the film surfaced in headlines after an alleged plot description appeared on the website of its UAE distributor, Phars Film, outlining its narrative setting and thematic arc.

Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It is set to clash at the box office with Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

