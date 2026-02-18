Veteran writer Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after being brought in by his family physician. Addressing the media outside the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the attending doctor confirmed that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was successfully performed earlier today, February 18, by a neurosurgeon.

Salim Khan stable after minor brain procedure at Lilavati Hospital; doctor shares health update!

According to the doctor, Salim was first treated in the casualty ward upon arrival. During the initial examination, doctors administered medication and determined that he required intensive care monitoring. He was subsequently shifted to the ICU.

The medical team noted that he was experiencing high blood pressure, which was promptly treated. As a precautionary measure, he was placed on a ventilator while further investigations were carried out. The doctor clarified that the ventilator support was purely preventive and not indicative of a critical condition.

“We needed to carry out investigations, and today we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DSA by a neurosurgeon and has been accomplished successfully. He is fine and stable and has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be taken off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand,” the doctor said.

Providing further details, the doctor added in Hindi, “Woh aaye toh fully conscious aur fit lag rahe the. Thoda sa brain haemorrhage hua tha, jise humne tackle kar diya. Uske liye kisi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai.”

(He came in fully conscious and appeared fit. There was a minor brain haemorrhage, which we have managed. There is no need for surgery.)

Hospital authorities confirmed that Salim remains stable in the ICU and continues to be under close observation.

