If sources are to be believed, the Pop sensation and actor Harrdy Sandhu is back to his roots as a lead. After last successful stint in Bollywood, Sandhu is set to lead an upcoming Punjabi feature film. The female lead considered opposite Harrdy is Simrat Kaur. As per the sources, the film marks for a fresh pairing and story like never before making this one of the most anticipated film in the Punjabi industry this year.

Harrdy Sandhu to headline new Punjabi film; Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur likely to star opposite

While Harrdy has dominated the global music charts, his return to Punjabi cinema marks a significant milestone. His journey in film has been a blend of high-octane drama and sports biopics and now will be seen in her soft boy Era and the fans can’t be more excited

Harrdy’s return to the Punjabi screen marks his lead in the regional industry since his last stint Mahi NRI in 2017. In the intervening years, he made a significant impact in Bollywood, earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of legendary cricketer Madan Lal in the Ranveer Singh starrer '83 (2021), and most recently delivering a raw, intense performance opposite Parineeti Chopra in Code Name: Tiranga (2022).

The untitled project, backed by producer Siddhant Pilania, promises to bring a fresh cinematic flavour to the audience and the pairing adds up to the excitement amongst fans

While plot details are currently under wraps, the film is set to leverage Harrdy’s massive superstar appeal while leaning into the high-production value. With the deal already finalized, expectations are sky-high for this significant project.

Also Read: Harrdy Sandhu drops his latest track ‘Ki Haal Aa’, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.