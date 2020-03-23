Salman Khan is a very restless soul. The enforced confinement due to the Corona Virus has made him determined to continue his work from home. While initially when the period of confinement started Salman was happy painting singing and spending time with his parents the actor is now itching to get back to work.

He has two major releases Radhe: India’s Most Wanted and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are coming up for release in 2021. One now hears that Salman will start editing Radhe from his home.

Says a source, “It makes sense. Because Salman sits on his film’s editing any way. To not waste time and to ensure that the film makes it on time for an Eid May 22 release Salman will do the post-production work from home,” says a source.

