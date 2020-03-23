Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.03.2020 | 11:11 AM IST

Salman Khan to edit Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai from home

BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan is a very restless soul. The enforced confinement due to the Corona Virus has made him determined to continue his work from home. While initially when the period of confinement started Salman was happy painting singing and spending time with his parents the actor is now itching to get back to work.

Salman Khan to edit Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai from home

He has two major releases Radhe: India’s Most Wanted and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are coming up for release in 2021. One now hears that Salman will start editing Radhe from his home.

Says a source, “It makes sense. Because Salman sits on his film’s editing any way. To not waste time and to ensure that the film makes it on time for an Eid May 22 release Salman will do the post-production work from home,” says a source.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe on Eid instead of Laxmmi Bomb?

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

