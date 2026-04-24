After stepping away from playback singing earlier this year, Arijit Singh continues his shift towards independent music with his latest track, 'Laiyaan,' released on April 16 across streaming platforms. The release adds to his growing catalogue of independent work, marking a clear transition from mainstream film music to more personal musical expression.

Arijit Singh teams up with Ruaa Kayy and RUTVXK for ‘Laiyaan’, months after announcing retirement

Featuring Arijit Singh alongside Ruaa Kayy, with music composed and produced by RUTVXK, 'Laiyaan' leans into a minimal and emotionally driven sound. The track is built around restraint rather than scale, focusing on mood, space, and lyrical intimacy.

Within hours of release, the song began gaining strong audience response online. A fan commented on YouTube, “Arijit’s voice hits different when he’s free from Bollywood - this feels so pure and emotional.” Another listener wrote, “What a pairing - didn’t expect Ruaa Kayy’s voice to stand out like this, she deserves more recognition.”

The response continued with many describing the track as deeply emotional. One YouTube comment read, “This song feels like a warm hug you didn’t know you needed.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Arijit Singh shares:“'Laiyaan' was a great opportunity to connect back. It was a meditative experience while singing it, Harjyot and Ritvik composed it with a lot of love which gave me the perfect state of heart. I am grateful to the composers for giving me this opportunity to feel the unspoken. Harjyot and Ritvik are rare talents who understand soulful music.I am sure a great listener will love this music.”

Ruaa Kayy aka Harjot Kaur adds: “Collaborating on this felt very organic. There was a lot of listening involved, not just to the music, but to each other. Working alongside Arijit dada, who has shaped so many songs that people connect with emotionally, was a learning experience in itself. It made me more aware of how less can sometimes say more, and how important it is to stay true to the feeling rather than over-perform it.”

Sharing his perspective, RUTVXK says: “This collaboration came together very naturally. The idea wasn’t to build something around scale, but around a shared sensibility. Arijit has always brought a certain emotional clarity to the projects he’s part of, and that really set the tone for how we approached it. We kept going back to the same thought - just keep it honest, don’t overcomplicate it. That helped shape not just the sound, but the entire process.”

Together, 'Laiyaan' reflects a growing shift in contemporary music consumption, where listeners are increasingly drawn to emotional honesty, minimal production, and storytelling that prioritises feeling over form.

Also Read: Indian Idol winner Rishi Singh opens up on working with Arijit Singh on ‘Konichiwa’ from Ek Din

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