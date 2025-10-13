A week is left for the arrival of the horror comedy Thamma and the intense romantic saga Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali. This is the time when regional films typically refrain from releasing their films. But this year is going to be an exception. Both the Hindi Diwali releases will face competition from Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi films.

Bollywood’s Diwali releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, to face TOUGH fight from regional films; exhibitors gear up for screen sharing issues

Premachi Goshta 2, the sequel to the much-loved 2013 Marathi film Premachi Goshta, starring Atul Kulkarni and Sagarika Ghatge, will release in cinemas on October 21. The second part features Swapnil Joshi, Lalit Prabhakar, Rucha Vaidya and Ridhima Pandit. The trailer has been well-received due to its humorous moments and a novel twist in the story. It will be released by PVR Inox Pictures.

Interestingly, there was one more film, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which was all set to hit screens on the Festival of Lights. However, the mass-appealing film has now been shifted to October 31.

Gujarati cinema will present Chaniya Toli. It is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and stars Yash Soni, Ragi Jani, Nikita Sharma, Netri Trivedi, Heena Jaikishan, Sohni Bhatt and others with Janki Bodiwala of Shaitaan (2024) fame in a special appearance. The film is about a group of village women robbing a bank, leading to madness and chaos. The trailer of the ‘Gujarati Money Heist’ has got a huge response and exhibitors in Gujarat expect the film to surprise.

Finally, the Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa 2, backed by Zee Studios, will also release on Diwali. It is the second part of Godday Godday Chaa (2023) and stars Ammy Virk, Tania, Gurjazz, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Nikeet Dhillon and others. Both parts of this series are directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, who recently helmed Son Of Sardaar 2.

Trade circles and exhibitors foresee an intense battle for screen space this Diwali. A trade expert observed, “Screen clashes are common when two major Hindi films release together. We just saw that happen with Kantara and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari last week. This festive season, a similar tussle is expected, with Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat vying for prime slots. What makes matters trickier is the strong regional lineup; Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi films are arriving with big backers and built-in audiences. Their presence will amplify the competition in their respective territories, and exhibitors may have to strike a delicate balance while allocating shows.”

A single-screen exhibitor from Maharashtra noted, “Marathi films have been released on Diwali in the past. Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2, which is directed by Premachi Goshta 2 director Satish Rajawade, came on Diwali 2015 along with Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, despite the biggie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo being scheduled for a release on the same day. Yet, everything was managed well. This time, too, I don’t see it as a problem, though I don’t deny that things have changed a lot in terms of screen-sharing tactics in these last 10 years.”

Also Read: Thamma track ‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ out: Nora Fatehi calls her high-energy return to MHCU “completely explosive”

More Pages: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.