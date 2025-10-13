Salman Khan takes sarcastic dig at AR Murugadoss for saying he arrived at 8 PM on Sikandar sets: “Madharaasi is a bigger blockbuster”

Actor Salman Khan, who’s currently hosting Bigg Boss 19, didn’t hold back as he addressed director AR Murugadoss’s recent comments accusing him of reporting late to the sets of their film Sikandar. The actor used the popular reality show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode to respond with his trademark wit and characteristic candour.

The Background: Murugadoss's Allegation

Earlier, Sikandar director AR Murugadoss had told Valaipechu Voice that working with a major Bollywood star posed challenges. He claimed Salman would “arrive only by 8 PM,” forcing the crew to shoot even day scenes at night. Murugadoss described the schedule as chaotic, saying it affected child actors who had to film late into the night. Despite acknowledging his own creative shortcomings, the director hinted that the erratic timing contributed to the film’s underperformance.

Salman’s Retort on Bigg Boss 19

Addressing the issue head-on during Bigg Boss 19, Salman responded to a question from comedian Ravi Gupta about films he regrets doing. After naming some older projects like Suryavanshi and Nishchay, the Tiger 3 actor clarified he had no regrets about recent films — including Sikandar.

He then took a playful yet pointed jab at Murugadoss, saying, “Main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, meri pasaliyan tooti thi (I used to reach the set at 9 PM, but my ribs were fractured).” In a sarcastic tone, Salman added, “Hamare director sahab bolte the aisa, lekin unki picture jo abhi release hui hai, uske actor to 6 baje pahuchte the” — a clear dig at Murugadoss’s latest Tamil release Madharaasi, which also struggled to impress audiences.

Salman Khan Takes A Dig at Sikandar Producer and Box Office Jibe

Salman further remarked that both producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Murugadoss distanced themselves from Sikandar after its box-office failure. “Pehle Sajid kalti, phir Murugadoss South sidha,” he quipped, hinting that the team moved on quickly after the film’s underwhelming performance.

Continuing his banter, the actor cheekily praised Madharaasi as a “bigger blockbuster than Sikandar,” accompanied by a knowing smile — a statement that drew laughter from the Bigg Boss audience.

Released earlier this year, Sikandar told the emotional story of Rajkot’s king Sanjay Rajkot (played by Salman Khan) and his journey to protect three people who had received organ donations from his late wife, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

