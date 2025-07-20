Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Canadian café venture, Kap’s Cafe, has reopened its doors to the public after being targeted in a shooting incident earlier this month. Located in British Columbia, the café had come under attack on July 9, just days after its official launch.

Kapil Sharma’s The Kap’s Cafe reopens after shooting incident in Canada

Back in Business

Confirming the reopening, Sharma reshared a post from the café’s official Instagram handle, which read: “We've missed you and are truly grateful for your continued love and support. With heartfelt thanks, we're opening our doors again – ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon.”

The heartfelt message signalled the team’s determination to move forward, despite the trauma of the incident.

The Incident

According to media reports, nine bullets were fired at the café’s front window during the attack. Khalistani extremist Harjit Singh Laddi, a member of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International, has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Laddi is currently listed among India’s most-wanted individuals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The violent act shocked the local community and fans of Kapil Sharma, who had welcomed the venture as a warm and welcoming space focused on food, culture, and conversation.

A Message of Resilience

In the days following the attack, the café team released a public statement reflecting on the emotional toll of the event: “We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

