Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has run into legal trouble after a case was registered against him over the alleged portrayal of minors in objectionable light in his upcoming film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. It has been alleged that the film features minors in obscene scenes. The case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Along with Mahesh, producers, Narendra, Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz have also been mentioned in the complaint.

Several reports suggest the case has been filed by the President of the NGO Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Seema Deshpande under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 292, 34, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Section 14 and Sections 67, 67B of the IT Act. Deshpande alleged that the film depicts sexual activities featuring minors and their aunt. Furthermore, she said that it also depicts violence involving children and the vulgar dialogues in the film. S

Mahesh Manjrekar told a publication that the film was censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He also said that he will cooperate with the investigation and his lawyers will respond to the case.

ALSO READ:

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.