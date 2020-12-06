Pakistani-born British actor Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan has registered a case at Oshiwara police station after she received rape threats on Instagram. Zara is an actress and singer and has worked in films like Aurangzeb and Desi Kattey.



In her complaint to the police, Zara said that she received rape threats from an unknown person between October 28 and November 3. Upon investigation, the police have identified the accused as a 23-year-old female MBA student in Hyderabad. A Senior Inspector from Oshiwara police stations said that after the complaint was filed they informed the cyber department and took help from the Instagram team to track down the user on the basis of local IP address.

The accused identified as Noorah Saravar, who had created a fake profile on Instagram, said that Khan and her co-workers were working with a political party and targeting her. The police said that they found out that Saravar was mentally unstable. The police is yet to find the motive behind the threatening messages. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 (a), 354(b), 509, 506 and Information Technology Act 67(a) of Indian Penal Code.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

