Farah Khan to direct Hrithik Roshan for an advertisement

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan is all set to step out of his house for a shoot after nine months. The actor, who was last seen in the film War has been shooting for various projects from his house in Juhu during the lockdown. Now, the actor is all ready to shoot in Film City for an advertisement.

The ad will be shot by filmmaker Farah Khan. During the pandemic, Farah Khan shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and even did a cameo for a movie. Both Farah and Hrithik are very cautious about shooting amid the pandemic and will be shooting with minimal crew. Every member will be tested for coronavirus ahead of the shoot. Reportedly, Hrithik plans on wrapping up the shoot in a day.

Earlier there were reports that Farah Khan would be directing Hrithik Roshan in the remake of Satte Pe Satta. While that has not materialised yet, Farah has choreographed songs like ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ and ‘Idhar Chala Mai Udhar chala’ featuring Hrithik.

