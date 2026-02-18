Comedian-actor recently stated that he cannot discuss the matter since it is under sub judice but promises to answer all questions in an upcoming media interaction.

After being granted bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case linked to his 2010 production venture, actor Rajpal Yadav has announced that he will soon hold a press conference to address the controversy in detail. While speaking to PTI, the actor maintained that the matter is currently before the High Court and refrained from discussing legal specifics, emphasising his respect for the judicial process.

Rajpal Yadav to address Rs 9 crores cheque bounce case in press conference after being granted bail

“All legal matters are before the High Court. As the case is sub judice, I do not wish to comment and I fully respect the court's decisions. Within the next few days, we will hold a press conference and answer all questions honestly,” Yadav told PTI, thanking the media and his supporters across the country and the film industry.

The case originates from a financial dispute connected to his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata, for which funds were reportedly borrowed in 2010. Over time, the matter escalated into cheque bounce proceedings, with the outstanding amount allegedly increasing due to accumulated interest and penalties. Earlier this month, the High Court had taken note of delays in settlement, following which Yadav surrendered and was briefly sent back to jail. After subsequent hearings, he was granted bail.

During his interaction with the media last evening, Yadav directed legal queries to his counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, and reflected on his three-decade journey in Mumbai and Bollywood. The actor highlighted that he has completed 30 years in the industry and has featured in around 250 films. He reiterated that he has consistently appeared before the court whenever required over the past decade and will continue to comply with all future orders. “If there is any accusation on me, then I am 100% available everywhere,” he said to ANI, expressing gratitude to the High Court for giving him the opportunity to present his side.

With legal proceedings still underway, the upcoming press conference is expected to offer greater clarity on the long-pending dispute. For now, Yadav has chosen to maintain restraint, stating that he will address all concerns transparently once he is legally permitted to do so.

