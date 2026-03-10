Salim Khan likely to be discharged this week after nearly three weeks of hospitalisation

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is expected to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital later this week after spending nearly three weeks under medical care. The development comes as a relief to his family and well-wishers across the film industry who had been hoping for his speedy recovery.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, the 88-year-old writer was hospitalised after doctors detected a brain clot. Medical treatment was administered during his stay, and his condition has since improved. If his recovery continues as expected, he is likely to be discharged within the next three to four days.

The update has reportedly brought relief to the Khan family, including his son, actor Salman Khan. Lalwani noted in his Instagram post that the past few weeks had been challenging for the family, though Salim Khan’s health has shown steady progress under medical supervision.

Salim Khan had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 morning after being brought in by his family physician. Addressing the media outside the hospital the following day, the attending doctor confirmed that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure had been successfully performed on February 18 by a neurosurgeon.

“We needed to carry out investigations, and today we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DSA by a neurosurgeon and has been accomplished successfully. He is fine and stable and has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be taken off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand,” the doctor had said.

Providing further details in Hindi, the doctor added, “Woh aaye toh fully conscious aur fit lag rahe the. Thoda sa brain haemorrhage hua tha, jise humne tackle kar diya. Uske liye kisi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai.”

Hospital authorities had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan remained stable in the ICU and was under close observation. However, public updates about his health reportedly upset Salman Khan and other members of the family, after which the hospital refrained from issuing further official statements.

