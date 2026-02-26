Aamir Khan reveals Salim Khan is still in ICU after DSA procedure: “We are all praying he returns home”

Actor Aamir Khan has shared a health update on veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, revealing that he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a recent medical procedure.

Aamir Khan reveals Salim Khan is still in ICU after DSA procedure: “We are all praying he returns home”

Speaking to the media at a recent event, Aamir said he had gone to visit Salim Khan at the hospital but could not meet him directly as he is currently in the ICU. “Main Salim Sahab se milne gaya tha. Hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi se theek ho jaayen because he is in the ICU. I couldn't meet him personally but sat with the family,” he said.

The actor added that he has been receiving regular updates about the writer’s condition from the family. “Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye,” Aamir shared, expressing hope that Salim Khan will soon return home.

Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital a few days ago. On February 18, doctors confirmed that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure had been successfully performed by a neurosurgeon. The attending physician had addressed the media outside the hospital to confirm the development.

Subsequently, reports suggested that the family, including actor Salman Khan, was upset over the public disclosure of detailed medical information and had reportedly requested hospital authorities to refrain from sharing further health updates.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan visits Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital amid health scare; video of late-night visit goes viral

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.