In its order, the court directed the defendants to refrain from using or misrepresenting Shetty’s name, image, voice, likeness or persona in any manner. The court also ordered that defamatory and infringing content circulating on various platforms be immediately taken down.

Bombay High Court protects Shilpa Shetty’s personality rights; orders removal of defamatory and infringing online content

The directive underscores that the identity and reputation of a public figure cannot be commercially exploited or digitally misused without consent. The order also places responsibility on digital platforms and intermediaries to act promptly when such violations are brought to their attention.

Reacting to the development, Shetty’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan said the ruling sends a clear message about the misuse of emerging technologies online.

“The Bombay High Court has made it absolutely clear in Ms Shilpa Shetty’s personality rights case that the internet cannot become a playground for deepfakes and digital impersonation,” Khan said in an official statement.

She added that the court acknowledged that Shetty’s name, image, voice and persona constitute valuable legal rights that cannot be commercially exploited or digitally manipulated without her consent.

According to Khan, the order reinforces the obligation of digital platforms and intermediaries to remove such material swiftly and prevent the misuse of technology that can harm an individual’s dignity and reputation.

