Saleem Siblings, the production banner of siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, has announced that its neo-noir crime comedy Baby Do Die Do will release in theatres on 3 July 2026. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role of Baby KarMarkar, alongside Sikandar Kher and Chunky Pandey. The announcement was accompanied by the release of the film's first poster.

Saleem Siblings unveils the mysterious poster of Baby Do Die Do, releasing on 3rd July, 2026!

The poster offers the first glimpse of the world of Baby Do Die Do while withholding plot details. Baby KarMarkar, the central character played by Huma Qureshi, is described as India's first desi hitwoman. The makers have so far revealed little about the film's story beyond its genre and the character's identity. The film is produced in association with Pune-04 Pictures and Element 3 Entertainment.

Producer Saqib Saleem said, "With Baby Do Die Do, we wanted to create a world that feels slick, unpredictable and deeply immersive. We're excited for audiences to step into this world with us."

Director Nachiket Samant added, "The idea was to build a film that constantly keeps you guessing. From the very first glimpse, we wanted the mystery of Baby Do Die Do to draw audiences in and we hope they enjoy it."

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem under Saleem Siblings, in association with Pune-04 Pictures and Element 3 Entertainment. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher and Chunky Pandey, and releases in theatres on 3 July 2026.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem grace the show; see pics

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.