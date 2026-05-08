Nearly two decades after the release of Salaam-e-Ishq, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is set to revisit the romantic anthology with a sequel. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, the director is currently developing Salaam-e-Ishq 2, expanding the original film into a larger franchise centred around love, relationships, and destiny.

Salaam-e-Ishq 2 in the works, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to reunite: Report

The upcoming sequel is expected to revolve around three couples whose lives intersect through fate and emotional circumstances. Unlike the original, which featured multiple interconnected stories with a large ensemble cast, the new film will reportedly focus on contemporary relationships and the challenges faced by modern couples in India. Themes such as commitment issues, societal expectations, and personal conflicts are expected to form the emotional core of the story.

The original Salaam-e-Ishq released in 2007 and featured a star-studded ensemble including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna and Sohail Khan among others. Though the film underperformed at the box office during its theatrical run, it gradually earned cult status among audiences for its emotional storytelling and memorable soundtrack.

The report also suggests that Advani is once again planning to assemble a prominent multi-generational cast for the sequel, although the story and characters will be entirely new. The film is currently in the writing stage, with production expected to begin early next year.

One of the biggest highlights of the sequel is the return of celebrated music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who composed the original soundtrack. Songs such as ‘Dil Kya Kare,’ ‘Mera Dil,’ ‘Tenu Leke’ and ‘Saiyaan Re’ continue to remain popular even years after the film’s release.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dance to ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’ with Nita Ambani at Mumbai wedding; video sparks fan chatter online

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