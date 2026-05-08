Deepika Padukone continues to strengthen her position as one of the most influential and commercially successful stars in Indian cinema. The actress has now featured in a prestigious report listing the “Top 10 Indian Stars Under 50 Ruling the Box Office,” created in collaboration with Ormax Media and a leading publication. The list celebrates actors who have consistently shaped Indian cinema through blockbuster performances, audience popularity, and long-standing careers.

Deepika Padukone features among India’s top box office stars under 50: Report

The report highlighted Deepika’s ability to strike a rare balance between mainstream commercial success and critically acclaimed performances over the years. Reflecting on her journey, the publication described her as one of Hindi cinema’s “most bankable and enduring forces.”

“There is a stillness to Deepika Padukone’s stardom that almost feels deceptive. Beneath the poise lies one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable and enduring forces — an actor who has consistently threaded together spectacle and nuance across two decades,” the report stated.

It further acknowledged the range of her filmography, citing performances in films such as Piku, Padmaavat, and Pathaan. According to the report, Deepika has managed to move seamlessly between emotionally layered characters and large-scale entertainers without losing her individuality as a performer.

The report also noted that her success has remained steady in an industry often driven by constant competition and changing trends. It described her career as one built on “longevity, instinct, and quiet control,” further underlining her consistent connection with audiences across generations.

Adding to her achievements this year, Deepika was recently named the “Number 1 Heroine In The Country” for the 14th consecutive time in a bi-annual popularity poll, reinforcing her continued dominance in the entertainment industry.

Over the last two decades, the actress has delivered several commercially successful films while also redefining the portrayal of female leads in mainstream Hindi cinema. Her performances have often combined emotional depth with mass appeal, helping her maintain relevance across evolving cinematic landscapes.

On the work front, Deepika has an ambitious slate of upcoming projects. She will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is also set to headline Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh spotted holding Baby Dua on the sets of King while Deepika Padukone – Shah Rukh Khan shoot in Cape Town? Viral video sparks internet frenzy

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