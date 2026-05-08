Balaji Telefilms has officially denied allegations regarding pending vendor payments related to Bhooth Bangla after recent media reports claimed that several vendors associated with the film were still awaiting dues despite the movie’s theatrical success.

Bhooth Bangla controversy: Balaji Telefilms DENIES any outstanding vendor dues

According to a recent Mid-day report, a few vendors alleged that payments worth lakhs of rupees were yet to be cleared. One vendor reportedly claimed that dues amounting to Rs 30 lakh were pending, while another alleged unpaid invoices worth Rs 18 lakh. The report also highlighted broader concerns within the film industry regarding delayed vendor payments and the increasing difficulty in recovering dues after a film’s release.

Vendors quoted in the report reportedly stated that the earlier industry practice of clearing invoices within 90 days is no longer followed consistently. Some also claimed that actors and key crew members are usually prioritized for payments, while vendors and service providers often have to wait for months.

Following the reports, Balaji Telefilms issued an official statement rejecting the allegations and clarifying its position on the matter.

“With reference to various recent media reports and social media posts regarding certain allegations about unpaid dues by Balaji Telefilms Limited for the film Bhooth Bangla, this is to clarify that the Company has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations for the film and there are no unpaid contractual dues nor is anything further due and payable to any vendors engaged by the company for this film for any services rendered by them,” the company stated.

The production house further emphasized that it values its professional relationships and follows established corporate standards while dealing with partners and collaborators.

“Balaji Telefilms Limited as a leading media organization holds all its partners, vendors and creative teams in high respect and duly fulfills all its contractual obligations and maintains high standards of corporate governance,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla has continued to perform successfully at the box office. The film marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan and has generated strong audience response since its release.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor announces Hoonur, Balaji Telefilms’ dedicated talent management vertical

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.