Mona Singh set to comeback on Television after five years as a host of Mauka-e-Vardaat 2

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television star Mona Singh has been away from the small screen for the past five years. But, she is ready to make a comeback. The actress was last seen in the TV soap Kavach in a lead role and host of the comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao.

Mona Singh set to comeback on Television after five years as a host of Mauka-e-Vardaat 2

For the past five years, Mona has been focusing on web series and movies. She will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. However, as per reports, the actor is finally taking a roll back to TV but as the host of the new criminal-based show Mauka-e-Vardaat 2. Over the years, Mona has done a variety of shows in fiction and non-fiction but the crime thriller is a new beginning for her. The show is like Crime Patrol but with women as the torchbearer, who will unveil the crime mysteries.

The show is all set to begin shooting once the cast and crew members are finalized.

Mona Singh debuted on television with the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and later did Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also been a part of megahit films like 3 Idiots, Utt Pataang and Zed Plus.

On the other hand, Mona Singh is geared up for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha starring alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Mona Singh reveals she froze her eggs five years; says she is in no hurry to have a baby

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

