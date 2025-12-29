Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan was hospitalised over the weekend after sustaining an injury on a film set in Mumbai, and has since undergone successful surgery, his sister Farah Khan has confirmed. The incident occurred while Khan was shooting for a project produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, and prompted an immediate medical response from the production team.

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery after on-set foot injury, confirms Farah Khan; shares health update

According to reports, the director suffered a foot fracture during the course of filming on Saturday. He was promptly admitted to a hospital in the city, where medical professionals evaluated the injury and advised surgical intervention. Khan underwent the procedure on Sunday, and insiders say the operation was successful.

Farah Khan — a filmmaker, choreographer, and Sajid’s sister — shared a health update on social media and with the media after the surgery. “The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now,” she told Hindustan Times, reassuring fans and well-wishers about Khan’s condition. She added that he is currently resting and responding well to treatment, and is expected to recuperate before resuming his regular schedule.

Sajid Khan, who recently turned 55, was preparing for a return to directing after a significant hiatus. His last directorial outing was the 2014 comedy Humshakals. Before that, he had garnered mainstream attention with projects such as HeyyBabyy (2007), Housefull (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012), which were commercial successes and helped cement his reputation in the comedy genre.

