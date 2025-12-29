Anil Sharma went on a high with Gadar 2 (2023). A sequel to the all-time blockbuster Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001), the sequel, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, was also a record grosser. The filmmaker then followed it up with a family entertainer, Vanvaas (2024), starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. It didn’t work at the box office as expected, though it managed to touch the hearts of the viewers due to its subject and mass-appealing treatment. Exactly a year after Vanvaas, Anil Sharma is now all set to take his next film on floors, Bollywood Hungama has learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Gadar director Anil Sharma’s next titled Arjun Naga; to feature Utkarsh Sharma fighting multiple villains

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Anil Sharma’s next is titled Arjun Naga. It stars his son Utkarsh Sharma in the leading role. This would be Anil and Utkarsh’s fifth film together after Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, Genius (2018), Gadar 2 and Vanvaas.”

The source further said, “Just like other films of Anil Sharma, Arjun Naga will be a wholesome entertainer and will have action, emotion, comedy and drama in ample doses. And of course, it would also have a soulful and catchy soundtrack. Utkarsh will be presented in his massiest avatar to date and like never before. That’s not all. There are multiple antagonists in the film and Utkarsh will be shown fighting them.”

The source also said, “Anil Sharma’s biggest strength is that he knows the pulse of the audience. His films appeal not just to the multiplex audience but also to the masses and the lowest common denominator. Hence, his films are well-received across the country. Arjun Naga is on the same lines.”

The source said, “Besides Utkarsh, the rest of the casting is underway. Once things fall in place, Anil Sharma is expected to make an official announcement. The film is expected to go on floors in early 2026.”

