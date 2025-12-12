Lauren Gottlieb performs Grah Pooja as she moves into her new Mumbai home, calls it an invitation for “peace and gratitude”

Actress and global dance sensation Lauren Gottlieb has stepped into a new phase of her life, and she’s done it in the most heartfelt way. Moving into her new home in Mumbai, Lauren chose to mark this joyous milestone by performing a traditional Grah Pooja, grounding the moment in positivity, blessings, and spiritual grace.

Lauren’s relationship with India has always been special, a bond that goes far beyond her successful career in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has embraced Indian values, traditions, and spirituality as her own. She was once given the loving nickname Foreign Ki Lauren, but India has claimed her and she has happily claimed India right back. Her commitment to honoring Indian culture isn’t symbolic, it’s deeply personal, lived, and celebrated through moments like these over a span of 13 beautiful years.

“I’ve built a life here in India, made memories, and now I’m building a home here once again. Performing a Grah Pooja was my way of inviting peace, gratitude, abundance, and good energy into my new home in Mumbai from day one. India has given me so much love, purpose, and belonging over the years, and incorporating these traditions into my life feels incredibly natural now. In this moment, I just feel incredibly grateful for my journey, for the beautiful people in India who have embraced me like family, and for building a home rooted in positivity and culture. I’m excited for everything this new beginning brings," shares Lauren.

From her unforgettable performances in ABCD and ABCD 2, to going from contestant to judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and countless hit music videos to proudly representing Indian cinema at global events, Lauren has consistently been a cultural bridge between India and the world at large. Her electrifying performance of 'Naatu Naatu' on the prestigious Oscars stage, merging both her roots in Bollywood and Hollywood, remains a moment of national pride, showcasing her love and dedication to India on one of the biggest stages ever.

This marks one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent memory. Our beloved dancing diva stepping back into her power, ready to take the world stage by storm once again.

