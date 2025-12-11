When the year was all about loud blockbusters, along came Saiyaara, which became the biggest love story of the decade. After creating a storm at the box office and emerging as a massive blockbuster, the film is now all set to reach an even wider audience, ready to touch hearts across metros and the hinterlands alike, as it makes its world television premiere. Sony MAX revealed the premiere on its Instagram handle, announcing that the film will air exclusively on Sony MAX on 20th December at 8:00 PM.

Sony MAX announces World TV Premiere of Saiyaara on December 20

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whose performances struck a chord with audiences and quickly turned them into popular heartthrobs right after the film’s release.

Indian audiences have always gravitated towards great love stories, returning to them time and again for the emotions they bring alive on screen. Saiyaara taps straight into that longing with a romance that believes in staying. It follows Krissh Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a passionate musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a gentle, soft-spoken poet, whose paths cross through a shared love for music and art. When Krissh discovers that Vaani is battling Alzheimer’s, his love for her doesn’t waver… instead, he chooses to stand by her, underlining the film’s central idea that true love goes beyond all hardships.

The film’s music stays with you long after it’s over, with the title track becoming an viral hit! With Christmas around the corner, Saiyaara makes for the perfect watch… warm, emotional and romantic. Whether you’re revisiting the film or watching it for the first time, this world television premiere on Sony MAX is one you definitely wouldn’t want to miss!

